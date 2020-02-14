GOV. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has urged Nigerian youths to be actively involved in the fight against corruption in the country. Okowa made the plea on Friday, while addressing corps members at an anti-corruption rally in Asaba.

It was jointly organised by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally tagged: “Nigerian Youths Walk against Corruption.”

Okowa, represented by Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, the State Commissioner for Youths and Development, said that President Muhammadu Buhari was doing everything possible to ensure that the scourge was completely eradicated.

The governor, however, called for collective efforts toward achieving the goal. “Nigerians, including youths, who are major stakeholders in the Nigeria project, should support President Buhari in the fight against corruption,” he said.

Also, Mr Larry Aso, who represented the Acting Chairman of EFCC , Ibrahim Magu, said that corps members were majorly youths, hence the collaboration. Aso urged them to join the campaign against corruption to make Nigeria better for the nation’s future leaders.

“We must continue to demand that Nigeria must become better and be made great for the present and future generations. Corruption discourages investment and growth of the country; it has impacted negatively on the society and should not be encouraged.

“Now, the other dimension of corruption, which our people keep ignoring, is that it discourages investment in our country and without investment, we cannot grow. It is investments that create jobs, wealth, investment and opportunities for our people. It also enhances the quality of living of the people.

“In an atmosphere of corruption, commerce cannot thrive; Commerce is another catalyst for growth. If Commerce does not thrive, people will suffer; they won’t even have access to goods and services produced in other parts of the world.

“And, they will lose their sense of dignity, because their labour does not give them reward of self-worth. So, the fight against corruption must be of interest to every well-meaning Nigerian,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Benjamin Omotade, the South-South Area Coordinator of NYSC, commended the present administration under which he said the country’s corruption perception index had improved.

Omotade, however, said that the position of Nigeria was not where it ought to be. He advised Nigerian youths to strive more to ensure complete eradication of the menace in our society.

“If the country must move forward, we must join hands in the fight against corruption; it is anti-development, it is anti-progress. We should be ready to join hands with the government to stamp out corruption in Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)

– Feb. 14, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT |

