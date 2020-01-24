THE United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) has urged Federal and State Governments in Nigeria to invest heavily in youths development by ensuring quality education for them.

UNICEF Head of Kano Field Office, Mr Maulud Warfa said this while speaking at a ceremony marking the 2020 International Day of Education in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with support from British Department For International Development (DFID).

Warfa added that it was the first time the day was celebrated in Nigeria adding that Kano and Borno were chosen as pilot states for the event.

He said education has been recognised world over as a major pillar and key to social development, adding that without education the younger generation would miss the future.

“Generally, the young people should be given responsibilities and should be invested upon, so that they would be part of decision making on issues that affect their future and climate change.

“Our message to parents here is that they should also invest in education and not just to produce children that will only be on the streets but children that will take over responsibilities.

“Any state or country that ignores the young children and education will simply become a failure,” he said.

Warfa said visibility is critical and that it is more about future of children and prosperity of the younger generation.

He noted that priortising visibility for children is critical and UNICEF promotes the children and young generations yet unborn.

According to him, children have to be part of the decisions that will affect them globally.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Girls Education Project, Gep-3 in Kano State, Mr Muktar Ado-Jubril said for the world to achieve prosperity, development of global essence, all issues relating to Girl Child must be given priority.

“Girls are also members of the global planet and they are members of the communities, the world cannot achieve any target, if the girls are relegated to the background,” he said. (NAN)

– Jan. 24, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)