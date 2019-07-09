THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says youths are critical stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

The commission’s Director, Education, Alhaji Mohammed Ashiru, said this at a rally in Abuja on Tuesday, in preparation for the commemoration of African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Day.

The rally was in collaboration with the FCT National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Community Development Service (CDS) Group of the commission.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated annually on July 11, to commemorate the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC).

Ashiru explained that youths as the strength and backbone of the nation were key to the fight against corruption and as such must realise they had a larger stake in the future of Nigeria.

He said it was owing to the importance of youths that the commission in 2002, introduced the NYSC Anti-Corruption CDS group to equip them on the need to fight against the menace in society.

“This is because of our belief that youths have a major role to play in the fight against corruption.

“We have been implementing this platform since September 2002. We have been engaging the corps members, mobilising them from orientation camp and sensitising them against the ills of corruption,” he said.

He further commended the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on its resolve to fight against the menace.

“This administration has achieved a lot in the fight against corruption. Before the coming of this administration, you hardly could hear of a serving judge, minister or governor losing his job.

“Right now we have two former governors that are in jail,” Ashiru said.

The director said that the government had also introduced the Treasury Single Account which had helped in blocking all other frivolous bank accounts put in place by Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“This administration has tried a lot and we are proud of this administration and we are ready and prepared to support the anti-corruption fight of this administration,” he said. (NAN)

– July 9, 2019 @ 15:42 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)