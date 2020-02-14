GOV. Babagana Zulum of Borno, has enjoined youths to be the vanguard of the Federal Government’s campaign to stamp out corruption in the country.

Zulum gave the charge during the nationwide anti corruption match campaign on Friday in Maiduguri.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 10 million man rally was jointly organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC).

Zulum, who was represented by Alhaji Seina Buba, Commissioner of Youth and Sports, said that anti graft war cannot succeed without the support of Nigerians.

He stressed the need for the youth to support the anti graft agencies to end the scourge and enhance sustainable social and economic development in the country.

The governor said that his administration had accorded priority toward building a corrupt free society to fast track implementation of people oriented programmes aimed at addressing unemployment and improving overall well being of the people.

Zulum added that: “Fighting corruption is part of the cardinal principle of my administration.

“Youth who are not corruptible are better than corrupt elders, you should take note, and you are going to replace us in a very near future”.

The governor urged the youths not to live above their earnings, but to focus on realizing their dreams through engaging in legitimate activities that would add value to their lives and the country.

Also speaking, Lawrence Iwobi, Head of EFCC Zonal Office, Maiduguri, said the campaign tagged “Youths walk Against Corruption” was designed to promote active participation of youth in the fight against corruption.

Iwobi said that the exercise was part of the commission mandate to sensitise the youth on the dangers associated with corruption and also mobilise participation in the campaign.

“We all know that fighting corruption occupies a very central part of the programme of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and that is what we are trying to encourage.

“It is, therefore, very important to instill integrity, honesty, transparency and accountability in the youth.

“That is what a lot of people and the society are lacking today, that is why we have not been able to move from where we are today.

“If we get it right from the beginning, then we have hope for our future and that is why we want to use this opportunity to commend the NYSC for establishing the Anti Corruption Community Development group,” Iwobi said.

On his part, NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Rabiu Aminu, said the scheme was primarily designed to promote national unity, integration and development in different sectors.

Aminu noted that Nigeria is highly blessed with human and material resources, lamenting that corruption has seriously affected the progress of the country.

“When corps members are championing the course of fighting corruption, we are rest assured by the special grace of God that in a matter of time, corruption will be a thing of the past,” he said. (NAN)

Feb. 14, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT

