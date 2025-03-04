Zamfara: Gov’s wife cautions youths on drugs abuse

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Youth

THE wife of Zamfara Governor, Hajjiya Huriyya Lawal, has warned youths in the state against drug abuse to ensure a healthy and progressive society.

Lawal gave the warning in a statement by her Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Hajjiya  Zara’u Musa, in Gusau on Tuesday.

The statement said that the governor’s wife spoke during the 2025 female Ulama’u Ramadan special prayer held at the Garba Nadama Hall in Gusau.

She said that the dangers posed by drug abuse were huge and inimical to the growth and wellbeing of both the individual and the society.

The governor’s wife expressed deep gratitude to the female Ulama’u in the state for their dedication and service to Allah and the society.

“You are our mothers. I urge you to continue praying for our success, and for peace to reign in our state and the country as a whole.

You are pillars of education, and moral compasses to the younger generation. We are very thankful for the sermons you deliver which have empowered our communities greatly,”

“Please continue to do this noble work, preach unity and peace, we need unity and peace to build a prosperous society,” she said.

Lawal also urged Islamic scholars in the state to pray fervently for the success of the Gov. Dauda Lawal-led government.(NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

Tags: Gov. Hajjiya Huriyya Lawal


