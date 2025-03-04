Zelensky unwilling to talk about real peace agreement – White House

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelensky is unwilling to talk about a real peace deal, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

“What I do know is that President Trump wants to make a deal, and unfortunately, it has appeared thus far that President Zelensky is unwilling to talk about a real peace agreement.

“And in order to negotiate peace, you’ve got to bring both sides to the table,’’ Leavitt told Fox News. (RIA/NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

