Zonal preliminaries of Kaduna State Sports Festival to hold Aug. 5 – Director 

THE Kaduna State Ministry of Sports Development has fixed Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, for the zonal preliminaries of the state sports festival.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the State Director of Sports, Yakubu Ibrahim, in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Ibrahim said that the zonal preliminaries play off would run from Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, with athletes from 12 local government areas participating.

“A total of 12 local government areas out of 23 registered for football event in the Sports Festival while others will be involved in other sports such as basketball, handball, volleyball and athletics,’’ he said.

The state director of sports further said that fixtures for the football matches have been forwarded to all the registered local government areas.

According to the fixtures, Zaria Centre will host teams from Zaria, Giwa, and Kudan and the opening football match is between Kudan and Zaria.

Similarly, teams from Kubau, Ikara, and Lere local government areas would slug it out in Saminaka Centre. Ikara would take on Kubau to set the tone in that centre.

The statement also revealed that Kachia Centre would play host to Kajuru, Kagarko and host Kachia while the last group comprising Igabi, Kaunda South and Chikum would play at the Kaduna Township Stadium.(NAN)

