Zulum interacts with farmers, gives reason for shortage of fertiliser

GOV. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Wednesday paid surprise visits to farmers in four Local Government Areas to discuss challenges facing rural farmers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor visited not fewer than 10 farms in the outskirts of Maiduguri Metropolitan, Mafa, Jere, and Dikwa local government areas.

Zulum who monitored farming activities in the areas and discussed with the farmers explained to them that the challenge on fertiliser was caused by the insurgency.

“We have long been in receipt of a security letter from the office of the National Security Adviser which placed ban on the usage of urea as well as NPK across Borno State because insurgents use these fertiliser components to produce improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“It will, therefore, not augur well for the government of Borno State to distribute fertiliser as is the case in most states,” Zulum said.

The governor, however, explained that the only option was to distribute liquid fertiliser.

Zulum, who expressed satisfaction with the increase in farming activities as a result of relative peace and improved security in the state, said it was for that reason that he directed the allocation of farm inputs and tractors to farmers in all the three Senatorial zones of the state.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to focus more on agriculture and strengthening of agro rangers and other security groups to sustain safe farming activities across the state. (NAN)

