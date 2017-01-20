Recent Posts Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Hits 18.55% in December – NBS MTEF, Aviation Crisis, CAMA, UBEC Amendment to Occupy Senate This Week OPC Hails DSS over Arrest of Boko Haram Suspects in Lagos, Warns Saboteurs Dangote Sets up Multi-million Dollar Truck Assembly Plant in Lagos Dickson Wants FG to Fast-track Peace Process in N’Delta Global Economy to Grow 3.4 Percent in 2017 – IMF Sage CEO Laments Absence of Small Business Issues at Davos 50 Companies bid for NNPC’s Boat Supply Term Contract FRSC and New Dimension to Ember Months Traffic Management Decentralising our Mindset and Expectations Why I want to Lead African Union – Amina Mohamed AMBASSADOR Amina Mohammed, foreign affairs minister of Kenya, is passionate about Africa. The passion is what is driving her to vie for the … Adeboye’s Retirement Quibble: Is FRC to Blame? Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s controversial retirement as the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God triggers nationwide debate on … Why I Won’t Say No to Politics – Ubani Onyekachi Ubani, former chairman of the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, speaks to Anayo Ezugwu, staff writer, Realnews, about … On The Cover Politics MTEF, Aviation Crisis, CAMA, UBEC Amendment to Occupy Senate This Week Read More OPC Hails DSS over Arrest of Boko Haram Suspects in Lagos, Warns Saboteurs Read More Dickson Wants FG to Fast-track Peace Process in N’Delta Read More Business Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Hits 18.55% in December – NBS Read More Dangote Sets up Multi-million Dollar Truck Assembly Plant in Lagos Read More Power No Electricity Tariff Hike for Now – Fashola Read More NERC Gives DISCOs February 28 Deadline to Meter Consumers Read More Environment Environmental Impact Assessment: A Must for Lagos Projects – Commissioner Read More Women Women Critical to a World Free from Hunger, Poverty – FAO Read More Banking Briefs Diamond Bank, Union Shares Lead Trading at NSE Read More Access Bank Promises to Maintain Leadership Position on FMDQ OTC Read More Business Briefs Mastercard Unveils New Fraud Management Solution Read More Vehicles Trapped at Borders as Ban on Imports Takes Off Read More Energy Briefs WAIPEC Holds Petroleum Conference in Lagos Read More ExxonMobil Announces New Oil Discoveries Offshore Guyana Read More Power Generation Drops by 207.1 MW on Gas Shortage – TCN Read More NLNG Explains Cooking Gas Price Hike Read More Political Briefs Soyinka Condemns Governments’ Action on Southern Kaduna Crisis Read More Nigeria Demands Release of $550m ‘Abacha Loot’ from US Read More South West Leaders Realign for 2019 Read More Sports Briefs Super Eagles among Top 50 Nations in FIFA Ranking Read More AFCON 2019: Nigeria Pairs South Africa, Libya and Seychelles Read More ‘Nigerians Need Time to Catch Up with East African Marathoner’ Read More Milestone Birthdays (Bemigho Reno Omokri) Read More Peter Jasper Akinola Read More Ebenezer Oluwole Babatope Read More Godwin Abbe Read More Oil & Gas 50 Companies bid for NNPC’s Boat Supply Term Contract Read More Popular Posts The Many Risks of Slimming Tea The Many Benefits of Bitter Kola The Wonders of Bitter Leaf Benefits of Zobo The Many Benefits of Garden Egg Questra World, Atlantic Global Asset Management Enter Africa Market Cure for Diabetes Professor, 3 Others Killed in Borno Suicide Attacks Low Hair Cut by Women How Mango Leaves Can Treat Diabetes Rights Group to Buhari: Save Nigeria Global Embarrassment, Sack Magu How Cummings will Transform Liberia, Africa If Elected President Archives Archives Select Month January 2017 (177) December 2016 (277) November 2016 (406) October 2016 (410) September 2016 (468) August 2016 (377) July 2016 (411) June 2016 (488) May 2016 (406) April 2016 (384) March 2016 (371) February 2016 (356) January 2016 (321) December 2015 (163) November 2015 (246) October 2015 (277) September 2015 (212) August 2015 (216) July 2015 (248) June 2015 (198) May 2015 (189) April 2015 (169) March 2015 (98) February 2015 (89) January 2015 (89) December 2014 (78) November 2014 (91) October 2014 (118) September 2014 (74) August 2014 (97) July 2014 (80) June 2014 (91) May 2014 (106) April 2014 (92) March 2014 (94) February 2014 (80) January 2014 (97) December 2013 (72) November 2013 (122) October 2013 (94) September 2013 (102) August 2013 (122) July 2013 (97) June 2013 (91) May 2013 (125) April 2013 (84) March 2013 (102) February 2013 (75) January 2013 (51) December 2012 (66) November 2012 (57) Subscribe to our Newsletter Global News Update Advertisement Realnews Advert Realnews Advert Rates