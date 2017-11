President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe has agreed to resign and step down from his 37-year rule of the south African country.

Mugabe took this decision few hours after Zimbabwean African Union Patriotic Front, ZANU-PF, the ruling party sacked him as its national leader and replaced him with his former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A Zimbabwean news portal has revealed that President Mugabe will make the announcement about his stepping down soon. – Independent