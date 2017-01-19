ECOWAS, AU, UN Congratulate New Gambian President

–

THE ECOWAS Commission, African Union and United Nations congratulate. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia on the occasion of his swearing-in and assumption of the mantle of leadership to the highest office of the land following his victory at the presidential election of 1st December 2016 and in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia.

The ECOWAS Commission, African Union and United Nations equally congratulate the people of The Gambia who have demonstrated patience, discipline, maturity and resolve to defend their popular will, as expressed in the 1st December, 2016 presidential election and during the post-electoral crisis.

The ECOWAS Commission, African Union and United Nations once again commend the independence, professionalism and commitment of members of the Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia and all political parties for exercising the needed restraint that paved way for the peaceful conduct of the 1st December, 2016 presidential election.

The ECOWAS Commission, African Union and United Nations commend the leadership and commitment demonstrated by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of the Republic of Liberia and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, as well as Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS Mediator, and John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana and Co-Mediator, for the efforts undertaken for the resolution of the post-electoral impasse in The Gambia in full compliance with constitutional legality to ensure peaceful transfer of power.

The ECOWAS Commission, African Union and United Nations urge His Excellency Adama Barrow to take all necessary steps to strengthen national unity, social harmony and peace in the Gambia with a view to addressing the socio-political and economic challenges that have hampered poverty reduction in the country.

The ECOWAS Commission, African Union and United Nations once again urge the Security Forces to observe neutrality and conduct themselves in a civil manner, and to strongly support President Barrow by maintaining public order and security which are essential to the stability and development of the country.

The ECOWAS Commission, African Union and United Nations reaffirm their commitment to continue accompanying The Gambia in consolidating democracy and rule of law in the country.

— Jan 19, 2017 @ 21:10 GMT

