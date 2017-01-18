WEF Building Africa: Industrialisation Key to Africa’s Economic Transformation

–

Industrialisation is key to making Africa a force to be reckoned with, but without power and infrastructure this will remain a mere dream. On this Building Africa debate CNBC Africa is joined by panellists consisting of Phuthuma Nhleko, Executive Chairman, MTN; Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda; Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria and Siyabonga Gama, CEO, Transnet to discuss what is needed from power to hospitals to roads and technology.

— Jan 18, 2017 @ 18:30 GMT

