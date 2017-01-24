IMF Boss to Visit the Central African Republic, Uganda, Mauritius

–

CHRISTINE Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, will visit the Central African Republic, CAR, Uganda, and Mauritius during January 24-February 1, 2017.

During her visit, Lagarde will meet with senior government officials, the private sector, CSOs, members of parliament, women leaders, and students. She will deliver keynote speeches in each country, including at a conference on cross border banking and regulatory reforms in Mauritius.

— Jan 24, 2017 @ 14:10 GMT

