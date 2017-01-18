NCC to Fine Operators N5m for Sending Unsolicited SMS to Subscribers

–

THE Nigerian Communications Communication, NCC, is to fine telecom operators N5 million for sending unsolicited messages to subscribers. It will also compel the operators to refund the airtime deducted from consumers who receive the unsolicited messages as the operators have failed to comply with the Do Not Disturb, DND, directive from the NCC.

This measure became necessary because the regulatory body noted that desipte its earlier warning to telecom operators, they were still sending unsolicited messages to subscribers even though about 1.8 million Nigerians know how to activate the DND directive.

According to Professor Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of NCC, the new sanction is to ensure total compliance by the telecom companies.

“NCC imposes sanction as a measure of last resort, after we have given the MNO time to ensure compliance after we have monitored them to ensure compliance in order to ensure that the compliance is not selective. If a consumer lodges complaint to NCC that an operator sent unsolicited text messages and the complaints from the consumers is verified, we will ensure that the airtime deducted from the consumers is returned and will also invoke provision of the N5m fine on the MNO,” he said.

