FG approves six new private universities

THE Federal Government has approved the establishment of six new private universities in the country.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council held on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on an official visit to Kano State.

Adamu listed the newly-approved private universities to include Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State; Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia; Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan; Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt; Atiba University, Oyo State; and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences, Lagos. – Punch

– Dec. 6, 2017 @ 18:13 GMT /