JAMB sets Cut Off Marks for admissions into Higher Institutions

JAMB has also released details for change of course and institutions.

The details were released by JAMB in collaboration with vice chancellors, rectors and provosts of higher institutions in the country after a combined policy meeting on admissions into universities, polytechnics and other higher institutions in Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

They adopted a minimum of 120 as cut off mark for universities and 100 for admission into polytechnics.

They agreed that admission into first choice universities should close on October 15, while the closing date for second choice admission by institutions is December 4.

Prof Is-haq Oloyede, registrar of JAMB, said universities are not to go below the minimum 120 cut-off points adopted by the meeting for admissions.

Urging institutions to adopt flexible cut-off marks, he said: “What JAMB has done is to recommend. We will only determine the minimum. Whatever you determine as your admission cut-off mark is your decision. The Senate and academic boards of universities should be allowed to determine their cut-off marks.”

He said the board discovered over 17,160 illegally admitted students by higher institutions, adding that the body has regularised some of them.

“Thirty per cent of those in higher institutions do not take JAMB or have less than the cut-off marks. The admission process is now automated with direct involvement of the registrar of JAMB for final approval.

“We have agreed to regularise admissions that were done under the table this year. From next year we will not accept anything like that,” he said.

– Aug 23, 2017 @ 4:40 GMT /