Peter Okoye signs new artiste

BARELY one month after the celebration of his birthday, Peter Okoye of the defunct popular music group, P-Square, has signed an artiste to his record company PClassic Records.

He made the announcement of Singah’s signing on his Instagram page @peterpsquare. “Morning guys! Pls welcome @official_singah to PClassic Records Singer+Songwriter+Producer+Showmanship @official_singah 2018 is so ready for you! PClassicRecords #KingOfEmpire #KingOfAllP.’’

The 36-year old talented singer and dancer described the new signee, Singah, as a multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer. Peter recently hired Emem Emma of the defunct girls’ band Kush as his manager.

Following the successful release of his first solo hit, “Cool It Down” in October, Peter, now Mr. P, has released another song “For My Head” on November 18.

According to Mr P, “For My Head” is a birthday and Christmas jam for his fans mark his birthday which was on November 18. (NAN)

Dec 8, 2017 @ 19:10 GMT |