Man, 37, bags 1 year imprisonment for stealing motorcycle

AN Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old man, Taofiq Omolola, to one year imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle, valued at N140,000.

Omolola, of Olota’s House, Ado Aweye, Iseyin in Oyo State, was found guilty on a charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbejiale, told court that the convict committed the crime last August at about 2: 22p.m. at Saje area of Abeokuta.

Eigbejiale said that Omolola stole a TVS motorcycle with registration number AKM 143 WM, valued at N140, 000 property of one Benjamin Aderoju.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant intended selling the motorcycle to the accused.

“The accused told the complainant that he wanted to buy his motorcycle. After bargaining, the accused told the complainant; he wanted to test-run the motorcycle before paying.

“The complainant gave the motorcycle to the accused to ride round the area to enable him know if the motorcycle is in good working condition or not.

“During the process of test-running, the accused ran away with the motorcycle to Isein in Oyo State without the consent of the complainant.’’

The prosecutor said that the accused was arrested with the motorcycle at Igboora in Oyo State.

“The accused was arrested when police men stopped and requested for the particulars of the motorcycle which he could not provide,’’ Eigbejiale said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390 of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The accused had, however, pleaded guilty.

But the chief magistrate sentenced the accused to one year imprisonment with an option of N50, 000 fine. – NAN

– Nov. 24, 2017 @ 15:42 GMT /