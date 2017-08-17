Trump Fires Ogunlesi, Nigerian Born Adviser

ADEBAYO Ogunlesi, Nigerian born international chief executive officer, CEO, has now ceased to be an adviser to embattled United States, US, President Donald Trump.

Trump sacked him along with other distinguished CEOs counseling him via two councils on how to “Make America Great Again”.

Trump sacked Ogunlesi on Twitter, when he announced the dissolution of two business advisory councils, in one fell swoop.

Ogunlesi was a member of the Strategic and Policy Forum, one of the two disbanded by the unpredictable president.

The other group was the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative Council. Ogunlesi, heads Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm and one of Fortune 500 companies. He was the only African on the panel.

The New York Times reported before Trump’s tweeted dissolution, that members of Ogunlesi’s panel were debating dissolving the body entirely as Trump wallowed deeper into bigotry quagmire.

But Trump preempted their move.

