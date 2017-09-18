Dangote Foundation, GBCHealth, join Forces to build Coalition on Health

THE Dangote Foundation and GBCHealth have joined forces to forge a new

model of partnership, African Business Coalition on Health, GBCHealth,

in Africa.

Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Foundation, shared plans to build

an African Business Coalition on Health, ABCHealth, during the

Bloomberg Global Business Forum, he was co-hosting, and which took

place alongside the United Nations General Assembly this week in New

York.

According to him, the African-led coalition of companies and

philanthropists, will seek to improve the health and wellbeing of

Africans, both within the workplace and within the broader

communities. He stated that the partnership will develop and deploy

impactful health programs across Africa, deepening knowledge, building

evidence for future investment and strengthening coordination among

African philanthropists, business leaders, companies and local

business networks

The coalition is building on the leadership, reputation and convening

power of the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the experience, reputation

and global reach of GBCHealth. Critical issues that will be the focus

of the partnership ranges from nutrition to malaria, with priorities

identified and agreed by local leadership.

Through his Foundation, Dangote has made an unprecedented grant and

seed contribution to GBCHealth of US$ 1.5 million over three years as

a call to action and a signal to the African business community of the

importance of working together and investing in health.

“The time is ripe for the private sector to proactively demonstrate

its value in partnering to lead a new era in development,” said

Dangote. “The coalition can provide much needed guidance to ensure

activities and investments are driving results in areas where the

private sector can have real impact, focusing on holistic and

integrated solutions that cross borders. We look forward to working

with other business leaders as partners in development to drive this

impact.”

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, co-chair of GBCHealth’s board of directors,

said, “This coalition brings together two heavyweights in the health

and development arena. Together we have an opportunity to

demonstrate how investing in health and creating healthier

populations, can help business maximize shareholder value, accelerate

economic growth and make entry into new markets more feasible.”

“What is needed now is an approach that combines the value of local insights and trusted networks with the leverage of a global platform and expertise to support the more coordinated and impactful involvement of the African private sector across the continent and within the global development community,’ commented Aig-Imoukhuede.

The coalition will have five primary objectives over its first three years:

Incubate partnerships on priority health programmes to enhance and

accelerate results; work directly with companies to optimise workplace

and community health programmes; advocate for policies and initiatives

that drive system-level changes; create a hub of data and insights

specific to Africa and African business; and curate leadership events

to convene and drive action around common health issues, across

sectors

The programme will kick off in Nigeria and roll out through business

regions in Africa and beyond over the next three years.

The continent currently has 400 companies with revenue of more than $1

billion per year, and these companies are growing faster, and are more

profitable in general, than their global peers. Coupled with these

fast-moving regional leaders, small and growing businesses create 80 percent

of the continent’s employment and are stoking the engines of growth.

Against this backdrop, according to Dangote, there’s a new cadre of

responsible business leaders and philanthropists who understand the

value and promise of sustainable large-scale investments in African

countries, and are poised to make an even bigger impact on the

continent’s people and economies.

Investments in better training, healthcare and supply chain

accountability have demonstrated direct financial return through gains

in productivity and efficiency, while support for social programmes has

accelerated economic growth and raised incomes which in turn unlocks a

wider consumer base and makes entry into new markets more feasible.

In her comments, Zouera Youssoufou, chief executive officer, CEO, of the Dangote Foundation, said “GBCHealth has a strong track record of bringing diverse groups

together to improve the health wellbeing of communities. We look

forward to collaborating to build an African business community united

as a force for healthier and more inclusive development.”

“The coalition builds on the local-to-global business approach we have

developed in Nigeria through our work with the Corporate Alliance on

Malaria in Africa (CAMA). The Aliko Dangote Foundation has

demonstrated expertise in implementing result-oriented health programs

in Nigeria and across Africa. We look forward to our collaboration to

bring insights from this work to a global audience,” said Nancy

Wildfeir-Field, president of GBCHealth.

Immediate plans include hiring an African based chief executive officer, CEO, for ABCHealth, and building a support base for the coalition working towards a launch in

early 2018. The foundation is generously providing office space and support for

coalition staff over the first three years of development.

“It’s an ambitious and bold project,” said Dangote, “but the only way

to move Africa forward is to take bold moves, to think big, dream big

and do big things together – breaking down silos, working across

borders and working across sectors. – with government and with each

other.