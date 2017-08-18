OLUSEGUN Patrick Odegbami, engineer, ex-footballer and sport journalist, 64, August 27. Born in Lagos, he was educated at St Theresa’s Boys Primary School, Jos, 1958-1965; St Mulumba’s College, Jos, 1966-1970; the Polytechnic, Ibadan, 1971-1972, and 1974-1976. He was appointed project engineer, Edison Group and Partners, 1977-1978; assistant technical officer, Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service and Western Nigeria Television, Ibadan, 1972-1973. Odegbami started his football career with the Housing Corporation Football Club of Ibadan, 1972-1973; played with Western Rovers Football Club, 1973; player, Shooting Stars Football Club, 1974-1984; player national team, Green Eagles, 1976-1982; director, Complete Communications Limited. Odegbami has won many medals, including Third Best Africa Player, 1977 among others.

