Aisha Buhari awards Scholarship to 60 Orphans in Daura

AISHA Buhari, the wife of the president, has given scholarship awards to 60 orphans in primary school in Daura. Buhari, who launched the scholarship scheme in Daura on Monday, September 4, said the scholarship would cover the six-year primary school education of the beneficiaries.

She said the aim of the scheme was to promote education and increase access to the quest for education especially for the Girl-child in the area.

The wife of the president, who did not disclose the amount to be spent on the beneficiaries’ admonished parents to take the education of their children seriously, adding that education, is the bedrock of national development.

Buhari also distributed food items which included 60 bags of rice, 60 cartons of sachet tomato puree and 60 cartons of customised garri to 75 women and some less privileged people in the area.

In his remarks, Umar Farouk, the Emir of Daura, commended the wife of the president for her love and concern for Nigerians.

He Mrs. Buhari had been consistent in discharging her responsibilities. “We are very grateful to you for constructing a multi million Naira Child and Maternal Health Centre in Daura,” Farouk said.

Zakiya Masari, the wife of Katsina State governor, also commended her for the gesture.

Masari prayed for the well-being of the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawal Kado, the acting chairman of Daura Local Government, also commended the efforts of the president’s wife. Kado then thanked God for the well-being of the president.

– Sept 4, 2017 @ 15:50 GMT