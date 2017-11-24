Anambra SSG describes Obiano’s victory as victory for Ndi Igbo

VICTORY of Willie Obiano in Gubernatorial Election is not only for All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), but Ndi Anambra and Ndi Igbo in general, a top government official said.

The Secretary to Anambra State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu said this at Umuahia, the Abia State capital for victory rally for Gov. Obiano organised by Abia State APGA members.

Prof. Chukwulobelu said massive support given to Gov. Obiano and APGA during the just-concluded Anambra State Gubernatorial Election proved that Ndi Anambra were determined to sustain good governance and APGA as Igbo heritage.

He called on Ndi Abia to emulate Anambra by working hard to ensure victory for APGA in Abia in 2019.

A former governorship aspirant in the state under APGA, Dr Alex Otti congratulated Gov. Obiano on his landslide victory and thanked Ndi Anambra for their determination and commitment.

Dr Otti said what happened in Anambra during the polls was a clear hope for Abia people.

He pointed out that he was optimistic that the same thing would happen in Abia in 2019.

The Abia State Chairman of APGA Mr Emefeli, then solicited the support of Anambra APGA ahead of 2019 election.

Emefieli, then, called on the Abia APGA members to shun selfish interests and join hands to ensure victory for APGA.

Among dignitaries at the event were APGA members in the Abia State House of Assembly, party chieftains.

The event witnessed the defection of 200 Abia PDP members to APGA. ##

