APC to Hold National Convention, Condoles Victims of Accidental Airforce Bombing

THE All Progressives Congress is to hold its national executive council, NEC, meeting to pick a date for the party’s second national convention.

Bolaji Abdullahi, national publicity secretary, APC, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the decision to hold the convention before or by April was reached at the meeting of the National Working Committee NWC of the party which took place previously and chaired by John Odgie-Oyegun, national chairman, APC.

The meeting mapped out processes leading to the national convention which will commence with the congress to fill vacancies in the state chapters of the APC.

Also, the party has expressed regrets over the Tuesday’s accidental bombing of an internally displaced persons, IDPs, camp in Rann, Borno State and deeply condoled families of IDPs and humanitarian aid workers affected by the unfortunate incident.

It also urged aid workers and the military not to be deterred ‎by the incident. The party also sympathised with the Borno State government, praying God to grant the souls of the dead eternal rest and the injured speedy and full recovery.

“Although Tuesday’s accident is regrettable, the Party urges humanitarian aid agencies not to be deterred in their noble and selfless mission to bring succour to the IDPs in the Northeast. We also urge the Nigerian military to remain focussed on its ongoing final mop-up operation of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East so that inhabitants of the insurgency-ravaged areas can quickly return safely to their normal and productive lives”, the statement statement said.

— Jan 18, 2017 @ 18:20 GMT

