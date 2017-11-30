Boko Haram attacks Madagali village, kills 2, injures many – Council boss

ALHAJI Yusuf Muhammed, Chairman, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa said two persons were killed and many injured in Wanu village by Boko Haram.

Mohammed, in telephone interview, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola said that the attackers invaded the village Wednesday night.

“A gain, yesterday night, Boko Haram attacked Wanu Community in Gulak ward, killed two persons and injured many.

“Also during the attack, the insurgents burnt many houses and shops and carted away foodstuffs.” Mohammed said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Police Command in the state, SP Othman Abubakar, confirmed the development.

Abubakar, however, said that the command was yet to ascertain the number of casualties or damage in the attack. – NAN

– Nov. 30, 2017 @ 17:06 GMT