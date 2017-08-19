Breaking: Buhari lands in Nigeria

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Nigeria after a successful medical vacation in London.

The President. who has been been away for more than 100 days, was received by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and ministers at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

Governors at the airport included governors of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Deputy governor of Kaduna state, Barnabas Bala.

Others are members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president, as well as other presidential aides.

Others at the airports are retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; National Security Adviser to the President, NSA; Lawal Daura, director-general, Department of State Security (DSS), and other dignitaries from and within Abuja.

The president took a national salute from the Presidential Guards Brigade while cultural groups were also singing and dancing to welcome him back home.

Buhari, who appeared in traditional attires with a cap to march is now at the Presidential lounge of the airport before moving to the Presidential Villa. He is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast on Monday at 7 a.m.

He left Nigeria on May 7, for the second round of his medical treatment in London, after receiving 82 rescued Chibok school girls who were abducted by the Boko Haram sect in 2014.

The All Progressives Congress said it welcomed Buhari back home to Nigeria after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

In a statement by Bolaji Abdullahi, publicity secretary, the Party thanked the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari.

The party especially commends him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy.

The APC also thanked all Nigerians who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President, assuring them that the APC-led Federal Government is poised to fulfil all the electoral promises the Party made to Nigerians.

