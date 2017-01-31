FCDA Does Not Pay Us Any Money as Rent – NASS Leadership

–

THE leadership of the National Assembly on Monday, January 30, dismissed as outright falsehood a claim in a report credited to a group known as Citizen Action to Take Back Nigeria, CATBAN, and published by Sahara Reporters, an online medium, in which it was alleged that Bukola Saraki, Senate president, Yakubu Dogara, speaker, and their deputies, Ike Ekweremadu, a senator and Lasun Yusuff collected money from the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, as rent for their accommodation.

In a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, special adviser to the Senate president on Media and Publicity, the leadership of the National Assembly stated that though the four presiding officers were legally entitled to official accommodation, but they had been living in their personal residences and without being paid by any federal government agency.

“There is no truth to the claim by this group. In fact, during the preparation of the budget, the Senate President and Speaker directed the FCDA to remove the ten billion naira voted for the construction of their official residence to save cost. The current leadership of the National Assembly will not be part of any illegal payment to anybody,” Olaniyonu said in his statement.

— Jan 31, 2017 @ 16:35 GMT

