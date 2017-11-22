‘I’ll Work Harder In My Second Term’, Obiano Promises

ANAMBRA State Governor Chief Willie Obiano on Wednesday received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with a promise to work harder than he did in his first term.

Obiano spoke amidst tumultuous ovation from party supporters who filled the venue at INEC headquarters in Awka even as the former All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) national chairman and Director-General of Willie Obiano Re-election Organization, Chief Victor Umeh, described the party’s triumph in the election as snatching victory from the mouth of the tiger.

Umeh pledged that Obiano would fulfill his promises so much so that in the next four and a half years, Anambra people will yearn for another APGA Governor.

Continuing his speech, Obiano thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for living up to his promise of ensuring a free and fair election in the state.

He also thanked INEC for conducting the election in a free and transparent manner. Obiano said: “This is the moment. I am happy to pick the Certificate of Return that confirms me to carry on in the next four years.

“This is the beginning of a strong term with me and Anambra people and the beginning to present APGA as a formidable party.

“With my deputy, we will ensure that Anambra continues to shine. I will work harder in the second term than in the first term so that we will project Anambra to a higher height.”

Obiano enjoined his opponents in the election to bury the hatchet and work with him because, according to him, Anambra is bigger than any individual.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, called on Anambra people to ensure that the election does not divide them but rather unites them.

Orji told Obiano that the mandate he received was a means to an end and not an end in itself.

He said his (Obiano’s) victory is for the development of the people, a responsibility and not just a reward, noting that the way he used it will represent how voting will go in future.

Orji said the power of vote is gradually being restored, adding that part of the value of vote is promissory because if the winner executes his promises, his party will do well in the next election.

He boasted: “When we started, we promised to deliver a free, fair and credible election and I am happy we have delivered on that.”

He praised Anambra people for conducting themselves in the most peaceful manner, noting that many people had come to see Anambra burn, and see brothers kill each other but that did not happen.

Also, while presenting the Certificate of Return to Obiano, INEC National Commissioner, Mrs May Agbamuche, praised Anambra people for conducting themselves peacefully during the election. – Independent

