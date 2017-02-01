NIMASA DG Mourns Rivers CP Demise

–

DAKUKU Peterside, director general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has described the death of serving Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Francis Odesanya as “shocking” and coming at a time when the state and Nigeria needed his professional competence and managerial capability.

Peterside stated that the demise of Odesanya has robbed the nation of a fine officer and gentleman, who rose through the ranks before being posted to Rivers State to help curtail the activities of criminal elements.

“Indeed, our state and the entire nation have lost a fine officer and gentleman who weathered it through the ranks to the position he held before his death. His loss becomes more painful considering his efforts at checkmating the dangerous activities of criminals in Rivers State,” Peterside bemoaned.

He sympathised with the Inspector-General of Police and Police Service Commission over the unfortunate loss, saying it was indeed a big loss to the Nigeria Police.

“This is indeed a sad one to the Police, Rivers State and Nigeria. He has contributed to the corporate existence of Nigeria and fought several criminal elements in the society to ensure that we are able to move around freely and go about our normal duties.

“For the few months he has been in Rivers State, he showed the attributes of a good leader, who is ready to lead from the front and provide direction for the rank and file,” Peterside stressed.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, just as he wished his family God’s guidance and grace as they mourn the demise of their illustrious son.

