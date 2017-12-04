NUJ Presents Award to Obiano

THE Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja chapter has presented the 2017 `Best Governor’, of the year award to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra.

The award was conferred on the governor at Abuja, during a Press Week organised by the NUJ, Abuja Council.

Presenting the award at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Paul Abechi, the leader of delegation and chairman NUJ, Abuja Council, explained the essence of their visit was to directly present the award to him.

The essence was that the governor was unable to attend the press week in Abuja because of his electioneering activities.

Abechi, who commended Obiano for successful re-election, describing his victory as benchmark for assessing good governance.

“Your administration has performed beyond rhetoric. Through your commitment, you have touched every sector simultaneously ranging from security, agriculture, worker’s welfare, education and infrastructure,” Abechi said.

Explaining the criteria for selection, the NUJ, Abuja boss said: “the award was approved by the National Secretariat of the Union, led by Waheed Odusile, the president.

“It was conceived in keeping with our annual tradition of celebrating achievements in governance and leadership. This is, therefore, our way of celebrating exemplary leadership and commending unrivalled achievements.’’

He, then, urged the governor to sustain the tempo of excellence in governance to further change the face of the state.

Responding, Obiano said that the cardinal point of his administration had been centred on providing measures to better the lives of the people.

Obiano, who expressed happiness over the award promising to intensify efforts in promoting the state to greater heights.

– Dec. 4, 2017 @ 18:00 GMT