Senate Rejects Ban on Importation of Cars via Land Borders

THE Senate on Wednesday, January 11, called for the reversal of the federal government’s policy banning the importation of cars through land borders.

The ban, which took effect from January 1, will lead to a loss of about 500,000 jobs.

The lawmakers while criticising the policy during the plenary on Wednesday, described the ban as anti-poor.

The issue was brought through a motion titled, ‘The Ban on the Importation of Vehicles Through the Land Borders into the Country’, jointly moved by Barau Jibrin (Kano North), Kabiru Gaya (Kano South), Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North), Shehu Sani (Kadana Central) and Ali Wakili (Bauchi South).

The policy was overwhelmingly rejected by the Senate, which consequently asked the Nigeria Customs Service to immediately suspend implementation of the policy.

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy President of the Senate, who presided over the plenary, specifically urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cries of Nigerians and reverse the policy.

Ekweremadu said: “From the contributions made, it is obvious that the policy is unpopular. We are representatives of the people and the people have spoken through us that they do not want this policy. I think those in government should listen to them.”

The Senate also directed its Committee on Customs and Excise to investigate the circumstances that led to the sudden decision of the federal government to place a ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders.

Several senators who took their turns to speak on the policy condemned it.

— Jan 11, 2017 @ 17:25 GMT

