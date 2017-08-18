Shettima appoints Two Ex-deputy Governors, Others as Advisers

Governor Kashim Shettima has approved the appointment of 24 additional advisers, among whom are two former deputy governors of the state. Two former deputy governors are Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal and Ali Abubakar Jatau.

A breakdown of the appointments showed that 17 are special advisers while seven are honorary special advisers.

The two former deputy governors were among the honorary advisers. Others included Umaru Shehu, a professor emeritus; Ibrahim M. Ali; Prof. Dili Dogo, Bashir Maidugu, a lawyer and Idrisa Timta.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 16, from his office, Usman Jidda Shuwa, secretary to the State Government, the names of the special advisers were given as Zara Bukar, special Adviser on Social Investments; Adamu Kachalla, Trade and Investment; Nuhu Clark, Ministry of RRR; Samson Dibal, Housing and Energy; Sunday Madu Gadzama, Education; Chief Kester Moghalu, Community Relations; Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, SUBEB; and Abba Nguru, Higher Education.

Others were Toma Rangiya, Religious Affairs; Muhammad Wakil Dongo, Environment; Zuwaira Gambo, Women affairs; Daniel Musa Malang, Office of the Deputy Governor; Tukur Mshelia, Information and Culture; Hussaini Gambo, Land & Survey; Umar Abdullahi Jara Dali, Poverty Alleviation; Zarma Mustpha, Works and Transport; and Al-Bashir Ibrahim Saleh, BOSIEC.

Shettima had also approved the appointment of some permanent secretaries and caretaker chairmen of some local government areas.

Aug 18, 2017 @ 15:25 GMT