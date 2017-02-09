I Spoke with President Buhari – Saraki

–

NIGERIAN Senate President Bukola Saraki may have helped to douse the tension in the country over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari. Saraki, in his twitter handle @bukolasaraki, said that he talked to the president on Wednesday night on telephone.

“Happy to have spoken with the president tonight. He was in good spirits and joked about my working late in the night as usual,” he said.

There has been nationwide concern over the health of the president amidst rumour that he is “missing in action”, especially since he extended his sick leave with the letter he transmitted to the National Assembly on February 5.

Buhari had gone on vacation on January 19, stating that he was on a 10-day leave to resume work on February 6.

