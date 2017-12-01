Not Playing with Ronaldo the only Regret – Totti

FRANCESCO Totti, former Roma Captain, has revealed that not playing together with Ronaldo De Lima remains the only regret of his career. The 41-year-old hung up his boots in May 2017, putting an end to 25-year playing career with boy hood club, Roma.

Totti, who hold some tinge of sadness for not playing with the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker, believes that he would have made Ronaldo a better player. According to the former Roma Captain, Ronaldo De Lima would have scored more goals if they had played together.

Totti, as quoted by as.com: “That would have been a dream for both of us. He scored a lot of goals but with me playing just behind him, I’m sure he would have scored a lot more. I’ve always said it – the only thing I regret about my career was not having got to play with Ronaldo.

The former Italy international also described Italy, who are four time Champions of the World Cup absence from the next year’s mundial as a ‘Shock’ to the footballing world and said to watch the mundial next year would be strange. “Like every other Italian, I never thought for a second that we might not get through the qualifying rounds. It was a big shock to the world of football. Watching the World Cup on television is going to be very strange.”

Totti said that out of current stars he prefers Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, and singled out tennis champion Roger Federer as his sporting hero, who “does not even sweat when he plays.”

