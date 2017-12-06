Anambra sweeps medals at Nyesom Wike National Wrestling Competition

HARRY Udu, the Anambra State head of service, HOS, has commended the Anambra State team to the just-concluded Governor Nyesom Wike National Competition for making the state proud.

A team of 10 wrestlers attended the event that was staged in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and competed in 10 weight categories.

The team returned with medals, now dedicated to Governor Willie Obiano for his victory at the just-concluded gubernatorial polls.

Receiving the chairman and members of the association at Chief Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex, Awka, Udu praised the efforts of the wrestlers as well as executive members of the association, for making the state proud in this first outing.

He thanked Obiano for fulfilling his promises of providing support and the enabling environment for youths and sports development to thrive in the state.

Udu praised the managerial abilities of the governor through which prosperity had returned to Anambra.

He welcomed members of the association and promised that through Uju Nwogu, the commissioner for Youths and Sports, their welfare packages would get to them.

Presenting the three gold and two silver medals to Udu, Tony Ezenwaka, the chairman wrestling association, and the permanent secretary Establishment, Pension and Management Services, Office of the HOS, expressed his joy at the success of the association.

He said that notwithstanding that the association just took off, but had performed marvellously in their inaugural outing.

Ezenwaka, then, praised the wrestlers for their diligence and hard work, while calling on youths to join the association for their own development.

He, then, thanked the governor for laying a foundation for development of sports associations and for being faithful with release of training allowances and grants without which such success would not have been achieved.

Ezenwaka, however, appealed to government not to relent in funding sports, so that Anambra would assume their rightful place at the national level and indeed internationally.

Emeka Obidimma, the acting director, Sports Planning, Ministry of Youths and Sports and former coach of the association, Usman Aliyu, coach and Justina Okoli, secretary of the association, thanked the government and executive members for their support, and pledged not to relent in performing their duties.

Aliyu then gave the names of the athletes as Ifeoma Nwoye, Rosemary Nweke, Emeka Nwafor, Ikechukwu Okafor and Kenechukwu Nnaemeka.

– Dec. 6, 2017 @ 18:08 GMT /