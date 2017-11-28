Bring on Germany, Brazil, Spain – Igholo boast

AS the zero hour approaches switfly to the group stage Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Kremlin Palace on December 1, 2017, striker Odion Ighalo has said the Super Eagles were ready to face the creme-de-la-creme of world football, comprising world champions, Germany, tournament favourites Brazil and Spain.

According to the Changchun Yatai of China striker, Eagles have no reason to fear any team, given their determination to excel at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Ighalo told Sports Vanguard in Lagos on Monday that, Super Eagles are not afraid to face any team in the group stage because “we believe in ourselves and have resolved to do well at the World Cup and are confident that we can overcome all challenges that come our way”.

“If the Draw puts us in the same group with Germany, we would confront them with the strength of our might. If it is Brazil, we would also face them squarely because at the World Cup, it is all about great team work and determination, and I beleieve we have both’’, added Ighalo. – Vanguard

– Nov. 28, 2017 @ 09:47 GMT