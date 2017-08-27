We are Gratified by Nigerians Responses to the NCC Tennis League – Danbatta

PROFESSOR Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta this morning at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, said the commission is exceedingly happy with responses from tennis enthusiasts and all Nigerians to the NCC Tennis League.

Speaking through Iyabode Solanke, NCC’s director of Research and Development, who led Commission’s delegation to Ibadan on his behalf, Danbatta said the objective of the tennis tournament is to capture the beauty in the energy of the Nigerian youth for values more edifying to the nation such as sports.

In addition, “Tennis had brought so much glory to the nation in the past. So, we see a great need to re-enact the strides of the past and even surpass them, so our nation will also be known for exploits in other sports aside football” Danbatta said to a team of players and other aficionados of tennis at the Tennis Court of the expansive Stadium in Adamasingba.

Danbatta appealed to the youth to find space in the tournament to nurse their potentials because that is more profitable and glorifying than to indulge in activities that are reprehensible. He promised that the Commission will continue to collaborate with other genuine stakeholders to showcase the very best of Nigerian sports, arts and culture.

The NCC Tennis League is in its third year and every year new tennis teams enrol to participate in the tournament. Two weeks ago the 2017 NCC Tennis League commenced at the National Stadium in Abuja. The first round robin matches held at Ekiti, Lagos and Jos, last week. The matches at Ibadan today is a continuation of the round robin matches. More matches were also played today at Lagos and Port Harcourt.

– Aug 27, 2017 @ 5:29 GMT /