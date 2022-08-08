2 tailors docked for alleged breach of agreement

TWO tailors were on Monday docked in a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for alleged breach of agreement.

The police charged Hamisu Ibrahim, 42, and Anas Muhammad, 30, with breach of agreement and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Shaibu, said that on Aug. 3, Malam Muhammad Aliyu reported the matter at the Tudunwada Police outpost.

He said that about four years ago, Aliyu bought a sewing and embroidery machine worth N375,000 for Ibrahim, with an agreement to pay him N10,000 monthly.

The police counsel said Ibrahim, sold the design machine to Muhammad for N60,000 and also the sewing machine to one Safiya Kura who is evading arrest, for N40,000.

He said the crime contravened the provisions of sections 159, 156 and 164 of the Kaduna State Sharia Penal Code of 2002 and prayed the court to recover the sewing and embroidery machine for the nominal complainant.

In his defence, M.I Ashir, Counsel to the first defendant, Ibrahim, prayed for adjournment to enable him resolve the matter out of court.

He also prayed the court to grant his client, bail on compassionate grounds.

The second defendant’s counsel, Malam Anas Muhammad, pleaded guilty to buying the embroidery machine.

He prayed for judgment from the court, saying he bought the machine from Ibrahim not knowing that there was a contractual agreement.

After listening to the parties, the Judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, granted bail to the defendants with two reliable sureties including their village heads.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for the prosecuting counsel to produce witnesses. (NAN)

KN