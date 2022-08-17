2023: 260 Enugu councillors pledge to deliver PDP candidates

COUNCILLORS in the 260 electoral wards in Enugu State have pledged to deliver all the PDP candidates in the state in the 2023 general polls.

They assured Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State that they would work round-the-clock and mobilise massively in their respective wards to ensure that the party wins the elections.

They gave the assurance on Tuesday when they paid a ‘Thank You’ visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu.

They unanimously declared their support for the governor, the PDP governorship candidate, Mr Peter Mbah, and all the other candidates of the party.

They expressed gratitude to the governor for the uncommon leadership role he played in their emergence as councillors .

The councillors said that if not for the magnanimity and selfless leadership style of the governor, none of them would have emerged as a councillor.

They also appreciated the governor for always believing in youths, disclosing that 99.9 per cent of the present councillors in the state were youths.

Speaking on their behalf, the Coordinator of 260 Ward Councillors in Enugu State and Leader of Udenu Legislative Council, Mr Nnamdi Odo, said Ugwuanyi had done well for them.

According to him, the past councillors during previous administrations did not enjoy the privilege they enjoyed during the selection process leading to their emergence, stressing that they emerged without godfathers.

“Your excellency, we came to thank you and to assure you that we are going to deliver our wards to the PDP come 2023.

“There is no ward in the 260 wards that will be lost to the opposition,” he said.

Stressing their eagerness to work as grassroots mobilisers, Odo said they had the strength to work and were eager to work.

“It is not that of social media. We are on the ground at the grassroots.

“The debt we owe you our father and leader and our great party, the PDP, is come February 2023 we will deliver all the candidates of our party starting from you, our governorship candidate, Mr Peter Mbah, and other candidates.

Odo lauded Ugwuanyi for his youth-friendly initiatives.

“You are the only governor in this state who came and accommodated many youths in your administration through political appointments and election into public offices,” he said.

He thanked the governor for the prompt payment of salaries.

“At the end of every month our parents receive their salaries, workers are not being owed and you constructed projects in all nooks and crannies of Enugu State,” he said.

In his remarks, Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi, encouraged the councillors to remain focused, steadfast and committed to the ideals of the PDP and progress of the Ugwuanyi-led PDP administration.

He thanked them for opting to work for the victory of the PDP at the polls in 2023, assuring them that they stood to benefit more in the future.

Responding, Ugwuanyi appreciated the councillors for the solidarity and support.

He attributed their emergence as councillors to the will of God.

The governor thanked them for their contributions towards the peaceful atmosphere in Enugu State and reiterated his administration’s commitment to their well-being.

Ugwuanyi disclosed that Enugu was not among the eight states in the country listed to be owing workers at least six months salary arrears.

He called on the councillors to continue to pray for his administration, the state and a peaceful transition in 2023. (NAN)

