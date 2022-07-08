2023: Obi/Baba-Ahmed candidacy paradigm shift in nation’s politics – Abia LP Chairman

Hits: 8

THE Abia Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Ceekay Igara, says the combination of Mr Peter Obi and Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed as the party’s Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates is enjoying universal acceptance.

Igara made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, shortly after the party unveiled Baba-Ahmed as Obi’s running mate in Abuja.

He described the pair of Obi and Baba-Ahmed as “a paradigm shift” in the nation’s political history.

According to him, the combination of these two gentlemen is a demonstration of the kind of leadership the party wants to offer to the country.

“This is a vehicle that is already accepted by Nigerians.

“What we just did today is to consummate that trust, because leadership is just about trust.

“The character and personality of Baba-Ahmed shows that the party is coming with something special to Nigeria and Nigerians,” the LP chieftain said.

Igara, who is also the Abia Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, further said that the emergence of the former PDP’s presidential aspirant (Obi) had raised hope and happiness among Nigerians from different political and ethnic lines.

“We have demonstrated that, of a truth, our party appreciates the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.” (NAN)

