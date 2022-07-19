3SC boss appreciates Makinde, promises better outing next season

THE Chairman, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Babatunde Olaniyan, has appreciated Gov. Seyi Makinde for ensuring the club survived relegation from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Olaniyan made this known in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club which returned to the NPFL in the just-concluded season, narrowly escaped relegation, having placed 16th on the log.

Olaniyan, a professional referee, was a former Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Olaniyan also acknowledged the backing of every stakeholder as well as friends of the club within and outside the state for the team’s survival.

He admitted it was a very herculean season for the Oluyole Warriors as they had to fight, though the last day of the season to retain their elite league status.

“It was a very difficult season for us; it was not easy but we thank God for seeing us through at the end of the day.

“On behalf of the management and the entire team, I want to thank specially our amiable governor and number one supporter of 3SC, Seyi Makinde for his commitment and support.

“This, in no small measure, aided the survival of the club from an imminent relegation. We cannot quantify His Excellency’s unflinching support and total commitment,” he said.

Olaniyan said that without the governor’s backing in all ramifications, the club’s survival would not have been possible, hence the appreciation.

“Our appreciation also goes to every stakeholder including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, under the able leadership of Seun Fakorede as well as the Oyo State Sports Council led by Gbenga Adewusi.

“We also appreciated the Oyo State Football Association, under the chairmanship of Oba James Odeniran; the Supporters Club; and the fans in general for their support.

“We cannot also forget our friends in the media, whose criticism put us on our toes and always pushed us to correct every wrong in the course of the season,” he said.

Olaniyan also commended the entire team, technical crew as well as the players for their commitment and determination toward making the survival possible.

“The team work really paid off. Let me also use this medium to promise that next season will be positively different.

“We will commence efforts immediately to correct all the lapses discovered in the just-concluded season with a view to putting up a more rewarding performance next season,” he said. (NAN)

KN