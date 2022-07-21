5,000 people for enrollment into Lagos health insurance scheme – Official

GOV. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has paid for the enrollment of 5,000 people into the state’ Health Insurance Scheme, to ensure an all inclusive healthcare delivery system.

The Sales Manager of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Mr Olukayode Ogunbayo, made this known on Wednesday, in Lagos.

He spoke at the ongoing enrollment of congregants into the scheme at the Alausa Central Mosque, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos Health Insurance Scheme Act was signed into law in 2021.

Ogunbayo, who described health as a priority in every society, said that the governor’s payment covered 1,000 people in the five divisions of the state.

According to him, the agency has begun the capturing of people into the governor’s bill in Ikorudu, Ikeja, Badagry, Epe, Lagos Mainland and Lagos Island.

“The state health insurance Act made it mandatory for everyone in the state to be captured into the health insurance scheme.

“We are taking it one step after another to get there. People’s health is service oriented and the state is not taking it lightly.

“We are optimistic that the state, in no distant time, will get to that level where people will no longer die of treatable illnesses.

“I must commend the governor for this gesture to the indigent people of the state that cannot afford good health. This will go a long way to take burden off many families,” he said.

He said that the package covered general consultation, health education and disease prevention, management of uncomplicated chronic diseases, minor surgeries and others, to assist people gain improved health.

According to him, the scheme has registered health providers located in many areas of the state to enable people to have easy access to healthcare delivery.

He urged people to enrol in the scheme for better health system in the state, adding that they could do so with as low as N1,000. (NAN)

