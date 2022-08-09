670 cases, 4 deaths recorded as Monkeypox hits Lagos, FCT, 22 others

A total of 157 confirmed cases and 413 suspected cases of monkeypox have so far been reported from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) this year.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its situation report Monday, said four deaths were also recorded in Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Akwa Ibom within the period.

It said the confirmed and suspected cases were recorded in Lagos (20), Ondo (14), Adamawa (13), Delta (12), Bayelsa (12), Rivers (11), Edo (8), Nasarawa (8), Plateau (6), Anambra (6), FCT (5), Taraba (5), Kwara, (5), Kano (5), Imo (4), Cross River (3), Borno (3), Oyo (3), Abia (3), Gombe (3), Katsina (2), Kogi (2), Niger (1), Ogun (1), Bauchi (1) and Akwa Ibom (1).

According the NCDC, from July 25 to 31 July (Epidemiological Week 30), a total of 24 confirmed cases were recorded.

It said enhanced surveillance at national and subnational levels with improved case detection and reporting as well as the recent attention from the global outbreak had partly or wholly contributed to the observed increase in cases recorded this year.

Symptoms of monkeypox include sudden fever, headache, body pain, weakness, sore throat, enlargement of glands (lymph nodes) in the neck and under the jaw, followed by the appearance of a rash (often solid or fluid-filled at the onset) on the face, palms, soles of the feet, genitals and other parts of the body.

-Daily Trust

KN