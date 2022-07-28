7 ships with petrol, others waiting to berth at Lagos ports

THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said seven ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with petroleum products and others.

NPA, in its ”Daily Shipping Position”, listed the products waiting to berth as: bulk gypsum, bulk fertilizer, petrol and container.

It said that another 17 ships at the ports were discharging bulk wheat, frozen fish, general cargo, steel products, container, bulk sugar, base oil, petrol and bulk urea.

Meanwhile, 23 other ships also laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected from July 27 to Aug. 5.

The authority said that the ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It indicated that the ships contain general cargo, bulk salt, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, bulk urea, container, frozen fish, bulk wheat, bulk steam coal, petrol and automobile gasoline. (NAN)

