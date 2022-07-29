INNOVATIVE telecommunications company 9mobile has restated its commitment to enabling the growth of Nigerian businesses and fostering inter-sectoral collaboration to further boost economic development in the country.

Chief Financial Officer, 9mobile, Phillips Oki, who represented the CEO of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, gave the assurance on Thursday when he led the company’s management team on a visit to Gracefield Island, a smart city under development by Gravitas Investments Limited in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

Gracefield Island is a new integrated cosmopolitan smart city of 25,000 inhabitants initiated by Gravitas and built on purposely reclaimed land within the fast-rising premium Lekki Lagos shoreline.

The exclusive Island will offer world-class utilities and services for residents and businesses desiring a more liveable and serene environment that offers increased comfort and productivity.

9mobile and Gravitas had previously signed an agreement to provide exclusive telecommunications services, including a fibre backbone infrastructure and internet across fixed voice and data services, including Triple play and Dual play on the Island. Other services include the Internet of Things (IoT) for security, surveillance, fleet tracking, smart home solutions, smart metering and intelligent utility.

During the visit to assess infrastructure deployment on the Island and unveil a solar-powered 9mobile kiosk, Oki expressed delight with the partnership between both companies. He also affirmed that 9mobile was ready to take the relationship to the next level.

“We are here to take this relationship to the next level and also thank Gravitas for your cooperation. We are grateful for making us the Number One Telco on this project. All other estates will learn from this world-class model on Gracefield Island,” Oki said.

To further underscore 9mobile’s commitment to the partnership, Oki said the company would open a mini-office operating 24 hours on the Island. He explained that the cooperation would move from a project to a programme.

Responding, Managing Director/CEO of Gravitas, Olufemi Babalola, expressed happiness that 9mobile understood its vision and has remained a committed partner from inception.

Babalola, who also highlighted the uniqueness of Gracefield, said its choice of 9mobile to provide telecoms service was well considered and strategic.

“Gracefield Island is configured to be a smart city, and a lot of what we’re doing will ride on quality telecom technology. So, we are happy to have you as our partner,” he added, while praising the telco for its commitment to quality service, innovation and customer service.

Oki was accompanied by senior management team members of 9mobile, including the Director, Customer Care, Ehimare Omoike, Director, Marketing Communications, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed and Acting Director, Enterprise Business, Olalekan Fatusa, among others.

