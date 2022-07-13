Access to information is a human right, UN chief tells Security Council

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says access to information is a human right, underscoring that for peacekeepers, it can be “a matter of life and death, and the difference between peace and war”.

Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday at UN headquarters in New York that Communications is not a side issue or an afterthought.

The secretary general said this during the first-ever High-Level Debate dedicated to the importance of strategic communications.

The UN chief described strategic communications as “central to the success of all our work”.

He recalled his 2016 pledge when sworn in as secretary-general, to “communicate better about what we do, in ways that everybody understands”.

“We need a substantial reform of our communications strategy, upgrading our tools and platforms to reach people around the world,” Guterres declared, noting that the organisation has since embarked on an ambitious Global Communications Strategy.

According to him, the landscape in which UN peacekeepers operate is more hazardous today than any time in recent memory, noting that geopolitical tensions at the global level reverberate locally.

He said conflicts were more complex and multi-layered; and international discord often translates into heightened tensions on the ground than before.

“Moreover, peacekeepers are facing terrorists, criminals, armed groups – many with access to powerful modern weapons, and “a vested interest in perpetuating chaos.

“The weapons they wield are not just guns and explosives. Misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech are increasingly being used as weapons of war”.

“They are being used as weapons with a clear aim to dehumanise the so-called other, threaten vulnerable communities – as well as peacekeepers themselves – and even give open license to commit atrocities,” Guterres said.

In addition, he said strategic communications were critical across UN peacekeeping to achieve its multiprong mission of protecting civilians and preventing violence.

The UN top official said they were critical secure ceasefires and safeguard political settlements; and investigate and report on human rights violations – all while ensuring the safety and security of peacekeepers and the communities they serve.

“That is why strategic communications is a top priority within the Action for Peacekeeping+ initiative.

“We know disinformation is not just misleading, it is dangerous and potentially deadly,” he said.

Guterres said fuelling violence against peacekeepers, mission staff, and UN partners, transforming “our blue flag from a symbol of security into a target for attack”.

Fake news “spreads like wildfire” he noted, obstructing UN missions from their lifesaving and lifechanging work.

The UN chief cited a bogus letter on Facebook in Mali that alleged peacekeepers were collaborating with armed groups.

It went viral and was picked up by national media, sparking “hostility and resentment towards our peacekeepers, making their vital task of protecting civilians that much harder”.

Credible, “human-centred” strategic communication is one of the Organisation’s “best, and most cost-effective instruments to counter this threat,” he told the Council.

To improve strategic communications in peacekeeping, Guterres outlined six concrete actions underway, beginning with adopting “a whole of mission approach” across uniformed and civilian components for networked field communication.

Second, he said mission leaders must ensure that strategic communications are fully integrated into their planning and decision-making.

Third, guidance and training need to be provided to missions, including sharing best practices. Fourth, the best tools need to be deployed to counter misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

Fifth, he called for continuous monitoring of UN information campaigns, to evaluate their effectiveness.

“While we live in an increasingly digital world, direct person-to-person communication often remains the most powerful way to build trust and counter false narratives,” Guterres said.

Finally, he called for better strategic communications to strengthen accountability and end misconduct – including combatting sexual exploitation and abuse. (NAN)

