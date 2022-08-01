Adamawa village head advises subjects on Covid-19 vaccination

A Dauda Mumini, the Village Head of Va’atita community in Adamawa has called on his subjects to ensure being vaccinated against the dreaded Covid-19 disease for their safety.

The traditional ruler told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday that the vaccine was medically safe and effective.

He said initially the residents rejected the vaccine but with the house-to-house visit and enlightenment campaign through the media people were presently responding by being vaccinated.

“I move arround with my vaccination card to show my subjects that I have recieved the jab and the response is highly encouraging now,” he said.

He explained that he was working in collaboration with the ward heads under his jurisdiction to further create awareness and sensitise the general public to the imperative of them getting vaccinated against the disease.

Mumini commended the roles of the state government and the health workers for their efforts in promoting the health sector. (NAN)

A.I