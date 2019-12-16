THE 43rd ordinary session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, at the Ministerial level opens on Monday, December 16, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The ministers will deliberate on critical matters bordering on peace and security with regards to eventual decisions to be taken on it. The meeting also affords the ministers the opportunity to be duly informed on the state of play on the subject matter and to take appropriate decisions.

The meeting will feature a consideration of the report of the MSC at the Ambassadorial level while memoranda on the Political and security situation in the Region including that of the Regional Plan of Action against Terrorism will be examined.

Also to be looked at are the updates on the Status of the Implementation of National Early Warning Centres as well as that of the humanitarian situation in the region.

– Dec. 16, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)