Army Director becomes president African Military Law Forum

THE Director Nigerian Army Legal Services, Maj.-Gen. Yusuf Shalangwa, has been elected President of the African Military Law Forum (AMLF), on Thursday in San Remo, Italy.

Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Musa said that Shalangwa was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, African Bar Association, International Bar Association and the African Military Law Forum.

According to Musa, Shalangwa is a seasoned military legal adviser and has attended several seminars, workshops and conferences on different aspects of military and civil laws, both in and outside Nigeria.

“He has attended Law of Armed Conflict in Spiez, Switzerland and Legal Aspects of Counter-Terrorism at the Kofi Anan International Peace Keeping and Training Centre, Accra Ghana among others.

“He is also the Chairman Armed Forces and Security Committee of the African Bar Association and has been a member Board of Directors/Governing Council of many Nigerian Army legal and corporate entities.

“The AMLF is sponsored by the United States Africa Command, and is a veritable platform which gathers African military legal professionals together annually to discuss international best practices when advising militaries,” he said.

