THE Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Mr Moustapha Cisse-Lo has called on all member countries to ensure 30 per cent women representation in its ranks.

He made the remark during a courtesy visit to the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, and the Speaker of Burkina Faso National Assembly, Bala Alassane Sakandé, in Ouagadougou.

According to him, 30 per cent women representation in the Parliament is one of the major objectives he hopes to achieve before the end of his tenure in 2020.

Cisse-Lo, said that ECOWAS had not achieved that because member states always selected men as Parliamentarians.

“This meeting is a friendly one, because we have to discuss about single currency which will be good for the ECOWAS Population.

“There is also the gender issue, as out of 100, we must have 30 per cent of women in each delegation; so all ECOWAS member states should ensure that it’s achieved.

“My tenure ends in 2020 and new members of parliament will be selected, we discussed on how to ensure continuity on the projects we have done,” he said.

-NAN

BE

– Aug. 8, 2019 @ 07:50 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 5 visits today)